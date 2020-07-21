Bakersfield residents can now download a new app to get real-time information on local events or emergency situations.
The city of Bakersfield has joined Atlas One, a location-based civic engagement network that sends pertinent alerts. The app uses location data to notify nearby users when an event or incident is nearby.
“We are extremely excited to have joined the Atlas One,” Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said in a news release. “We now have the ability to send personalized geo-fenced notifications to an area as small as a building, allowing us to get the right information to the right people in real-time. This technology will keep our residents informed and save lives.”
Bakersfield is the first city in California to sign up for the service.
“We are beyond excited to have the City of Bakersfield join the Atlas One network, and more importantly, improve transparency, communication, and information access with Bakersfield residents,” Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of Atlas One, said in the release. “This brings us one step closer to our goal of creating a nation-wide civic engagement network that will keep you safe and informed, regardless of where you are.”
The company said it did not share location data with third parties, including the city of Bakersfield.
To download the free app, visit the App Store on an IOS or Android device and search for Atlas One.
