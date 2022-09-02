 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause

Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witnesses resume their door-to-door ministry after an unprecedented pause due to the pandemic.

 Jehovah's Witnesses U.S. branch

On Thursday, Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry. The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work ends just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.

