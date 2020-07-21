Bakersfield Jeep is teaming up with CASA of Kern County to put on a back to school drive for area youth.
Supply donations will be accepted at 3101 Cattle Drive. Donations will be accepted July 30 through August 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CASA’s Amazon Wish List can be found here: https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/2FR8B91NXVRC0/ref=smi_ext_lnk_lcl_cl.
A $1,000 voucher towards any new vehicle on the lot will be available to those who donate.
