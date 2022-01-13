Bakersfield issues pair of traffic advisories

City of Bakersfield officials announced a nighttime closure on Stockdale Highway in both directions, between McDonald Way and North Stine Road, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday until Jan. 28
“The closure is needed for falsework removal and installation,” according to a city advisory.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Monday until Jan. 21. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic, according to the city statement. This closure is scheduled daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the installation of falsework, which are temporary framework structures used to support a building during construction.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public.