Bakersfield is on a streak of triple-digit days, but there's no record in sight

Bakersfield hit a high of 105 degrees Friday, making it the 19th consecutive day the city has sweltered under triple-digit temperatures.
The sizzling run of 100-plus days is likely to continue into the weekend, but some monsoonal moisture coming up from Arizona and New Mexico could change things up, said Jeffrey Barlow, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
"There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Bakersfield after 11 p.m. Saturday night," Barlow said. "And there's a 40 percent chance on Sunday morning."
That means muggy humidity — but rain is rain.
If that happens, and the clouds linger over Meadows Field Airport, Sunday's official forecast of 101 could end up being a bit lower, the meteorologist said.
Could it break the current hot streak? It's possible, Barlow said, but even if it doesn't, it looks like the streak will almost surely end on Tuesday or Wednesday as maximum temperatures in the high-90s are forecast Tuesday through Thursday.
Where does this streak of triple-digits stack up, historically speaking? Should we be cursing our luck or counting our lucky stars?
Compared to the summer of 1906, we might be considered lucky. That year, according to NWS records, Bakersfield reached 100 degrees or higher 50 days running.
The average number of 100 degree or higher days in Bakersfield is 33. The fewest number of 100 degree or higher days ever recorded in Bakersfield was 12, in 1965 and 1999.
And the greatest total number of triple-digit days ever recorded in Bakersfield was 76 in 1917.
With no air conditioning.
