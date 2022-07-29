 Skip to main content
Bakersfield is on a streak of triple-digit days, but there's no record in sight

A record of consecutive triple-digit days in Bakersfield.

 National Weather Service, Hanford

Bakersfield hit a high of 105 degrees Friday, making it the 19th consecutive day the city has sweltered under triple-digit temperatures.

The sizzling run of 100-plus days is likely to continue into the weekend, but some monsoonal moisture coming up from Arizona and New Mexico could change things up, said Jeffrey Barlow, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.

