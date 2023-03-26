 Skip to main content
Bakersfield is coming for blighted lots, in the name of housing

This house at 2825 California Ave. has been mostly vacant since 2003. It has been plagued by squatters and others who have left the structure damaged and strewn with trash. The city has several tools to address such problems, yet chronic nuisance properties remain an ongoing issue, Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said. "There are a handful of properties I've been working with city staff to address over the years. But more must be done," he said.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

After failing to win bids earlier this month on 16 dilapidated properties deemed a nuisance to residents, the city of Bakersfield is considering option B: How to help out those who did buy them?

It’s a position the city has apparently never found itself in before, because as far as anyone can remember, it has never tried to become so directly involved. But its frustrations are not new.

