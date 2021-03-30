Bakersfield is about to get its first 'heat' wave of the year, relatively speaking

It was a glorious day for a jog or a bike ride at the Kern River Parkway on Tuesday.
The high temperature was 9 or 10 degrees above the normal high of 71, but it was still pretty nice, with a northwesterly breeze keeping the air moving.
But watch out. You may be tempted to fire up your air conditioner or cooler later this week, as Tuesday's warmer than normal temperatures are set to become even hotter, with high temps flirting with a record 90 on Friday, April 2.
"The (April 2) record is 90 degrees," said Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station. That's right, Bakersfield reached 90 degrees on April 2, 1985 — and that early April record has not been surpassed in the past 36 years.
"Right now, we are going with a temperature of 89," Molina said of the weather service's forecast for Friday.
But the meteorologist said these forecasts come with some wiggle room of "plus or minus 1 degree, even plus or minus 2 degrees."
In other words, the high temperature Friday could tie Bako's record for April 2. It could even eclipse it.
According to NWS records, Bakersfield's record high on March 31 is also 90, but NWS is predicting a high of 86 on Wednesday. The normal high is 71.
Likewise on Thursday. The record high for Bakersfield is 88 on April 1, but NWS is forecasting 87 — although other weather apps have us tying the record on Thursday.
Of course, the closer forecasters get to the date in question, the more confident they become in nailing their forecast, Molina said.
The normal high temperature for this time of year is 71 or 72 degrees, but a warming trend has definitely arrived. Mercifully, it's going to be short-lived.
"In April the chance of widespread precipitation becomes more unlikely," Molina said. In other words, the rainy season is over. If we do see rain in April, it will likely be "convective," like thundershowers that form in more isolated locations.
By Tuesday of next week, temperatures are expected to drop down to normal, if not cooler.
Yet summer's handwriting is already on the wall.
"Spring is a transition period," Molina said. "We see fluctuation (in weather) through the end of May, or maybe early June."
Then get ready, he said.
"Then it will be straight hot."