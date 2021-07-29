Bakersfield Innovation Lab still accepting applications for upcoming class

The Hub of Bakersfield is accepting applications through Friday for the third class of its Bakersfield Innovation Lab, an enterprise that attempts to make the greater downtown area a better place to live.
Past participants have helped create murals, art pieces, public concerns and organized campaigns to save the Sumner Station.
“Bakersfield Innovators are people who love this city, and want to see it shine even more,” Chairwoman Kaitlyn Yates, said in a news release. “These passionate Innovators are everywhere, and this program aims to bring them together to be a part of something bigger.”
Participants in the five-month program will interview stakeholders and work to develop successful projects.
The cost of the program is $500 and participants must be able to meet several times a month.
Visit thehubofbakersfield.org/innovation-lab for more information.