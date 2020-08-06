Intensive care unit beds in local hospitals are over capacity, and help is officially here to assist those facilities experiencing the rush of patients desperately needing attention in their fight against COVID-19.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said many of metropolitan Bakersfield's acute-care hospitals are either at or above their licensed ICU bed count.
Those facilities include Adventist Health Bakersfield, Kern Medical, Mercy Hospital Southwest and Mercy Hospital Downtown.
“All exceed their licensed beds,” Constantine said during a Thursday teleconference with local media.
More medical assistance has arrived in Kern County to help deal with the surge of patients.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors recently approved an agreement to provide 80 ICU nurses to the local large acute-care hospitals. Constantine said those nurses are arriving and will begin reporting to facilities in need.
Also, the state has provided a number of medical teams to be deployed locally in hopes they can bring relief to imminent staffing shortages, Constantine said.
“Kern Medical, Adventist Health Delano, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy and Memorial all have state-deployed teams that are present today, assisting with the increased patients at those hospitals,” Constantine said.
Additionally, the county health department is distributing 22 pallets of PPE to each of its 10 acute-care hospitals.
“We’re hopeful that that’s going to help for a long period of time so they are well equipped and ready to respond,” Constantine said.
According to state data, there are 222 patients being treated in Kern County hospitals for COVID-19, 76 of which are in intensive care units.
STATE DATABASE
Constantine also addressed malfunctions with the state’s COVID-19 database, which has led to recent low case count numbers being reported.
Constantine said statewide lab results go into the database, Cal Ready, and then get distributed out to the respective counties. While Constantine said local officials are pleased with lower case counts, those numbers are likely skewed, and that an increased number of positive cases could be reported in the future due to the backlog.
He said the database hasn’t worked properly since July 31 and it’s unclear when it will be fixed.
Kim Hernandez, the county's lead epidemiologist, said patients awaiting their delayed lab results should monitor progress by contacting their healthcare provider and the community test site where they were seen.
CONVALESCENT PLASMA
The county’s chief administrative officer, Ryan Alsop, reemphasized the critical nature of convalescent plasma donations in helping those suffering from COVID-19.
The plasma, rich in antibodies, has shown promising results in scientific studies of aiding those impacted the hardest by coronavirus.
During Thursday’s teleconference, Alsop implored those who have been treated for COVID-19 to donate plasma and potentially help a neighbor.
“These are people fighting for their lives. They need your convalescent plasma,” Alsop said. “Your donation will save lives for those in the community.”
For information on how to donate, call Houchin Community Blood Bank at 616-2575.
HEALTH RISKS
When Dr. Kristopher Lyon, Kern's public health officer, approached the podium Thursday, he spoke about the importance of reducing health risks during the COVID-19 period.
Lyon pointed to maintenance procedures such as those chronically ill continuing to taking medications, the need for people to participate in consistent exercise, and cutting out habits such as smoking and high alcohol consumption.
“It is extremely important for all of us to do our part to try to stay healthy,” he said.
