Bakersfield human trafficking nonprofit seeks new home

A local nonprofit that provides refuge to human trafficking victims is on the verge of losing its safe house, and is seeking another residence to continue its mission.
Magdalene Hope offers a path out of human trafficking to local survivors, and operates a safe house in Bakersfield that allows individuals to stay for more than a year as they attempt to put their life back together. But unforeseen circumstances have caused the nonprofit to seek a new home.
The organization says it has transported 123 women out of commercial sex, with an 85 percent success rate of women who do not return to their former lifestyle. The safe house currently has one person living in it, who may have no place to go if a suitable replacement is not found.
“We’re just praying that somebody in the community allows us to continue our work,” said Founder and President Doug Bennett. “The market is crazy right now. There’s more houses available than there are apartments. So we’re not sure what’s going to happen. We don’t know. If you could just ask the public to pray for us because our future is very uncertain.”
Magdalene Hope provides one year of counseling services and gifts a car to graduates of its Christian discipleship program.
“We believe that a car symbolizes freedom, so they can go wherever they want and do whatever they want after they get their life back,” Bennett said.
Magdalene Hope hopes for a three bedroom home or larger located in the Bakersfield area. The nonprofit has until the end of June to find a new property.
“We’ve always felt that getting a woman out of trafficking wasn’t enough, that they need long-term care to get their lives back on track,” Bennett said. “So we do everything from outreach to assisting them to freedom, working with them in a restorative fashion to restore their lives, and get them back in touch with their family.”
You can reach Magdalene Hope at magdalenehope@gmail.com or 661-808-4673.