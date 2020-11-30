The Bakersfield Host Lions Club is sponsoring a pancake breakfast Thursday to benefit the Cal State Bakersfield Athletic Scholarship Fund and the Bakersfield Fire Museum.
The fundraiser is scheduled from 6-9 a.m. in the parking lot directly behind the Fox Theater at 21st and H streets.
The drive-thru, curbside meal will cost $6 and include pancakes, sausage and coffee.
Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be distributed by Host Lions Club members at Christmas time.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure a safe experience for guests and volunteers.