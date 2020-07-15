The city of Bakersfield hopes to complete millions of dollars in park maintenance over the next two years, an effort that would bring much-needed improvements to some neglected areas.
At a City Council workshop held Wednesday, City Manager Christian Clegg said staff had compiled a list of all maintenance that had been deferred for various reasons, totaling about $8.2 million.
The list of needs encompasses a wide variety of improvements, including playground replacement at 18 local parks, the installation of shade structures and repairs to rundown facilities.
“We worked fairly in depth through the budget workshops to talk about what some of our future needs are,” Clegg said during the meeting, expressing confidence the city could execute the improvements within a two-year timeline.
The workshop came as some local groups have criticized the City Council’s priorities for parks spending. Over the last two years, the city has spent millions making improvements to the Kaiser Permanete and Mesa Marin sports complexes, two parks on the edge of the city meant to attract sports tournaments from across the state or even the country.
Yet the Kern County Taxpayers Association and Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club have said the city focused efforts on the two sports parks to the disadvantage of the parks throughout Bakersfield’s neighborhoods.
In a letter to city officials, the Sierra Club requested the city spend $12 million on parks within a five-mile radius of City Hall, a figure the organization said equates to the amount the city allocated to Kaiser Permanente and Mesa Marin over the last two years. The club also requested the city hold public meetings regarding park spending.
“We’re asking that there be an equitable and fair distribution of those monies in the future,” Eddy Laine, a member of the Sierra Club executive committee, said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Some of the club’s concerns may be alleviated under Bakersfield’s parks improvement plan. During the meeting, council members seemed encouraged by the city’s progress addressing the deferred maintenance backlog.
“There’s so many things that we can just knock out,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “Hopefully we can be really aggressive when we have that opportunity.”
He’s hopeful the city can look into increasing the number of parks in disadvantaged areas, adding it would increase the equity for the people in those communities.
Also at the meeting, the city discussed progress on the Bakersfield Homeless Navigation Center being constructed at the former headquarters of Calcot Ltd. on East Brundage Lane.
Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen said the city had considered around 70 different design iterations for the project, settling on blueprints that allowed the facility to present a welcoming environment.
“The idea is to come to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center and kind of get a fresh start,” she said.
She added the project had come a long way since the city bought the property in January. Despite coronavirus, it’s still on schedule to open in the fall. Once it does, it’ll be staffed with homeless service providers, including medical and mental health experts.
“It’s a good use of taxpayer funds and we came out with something very nice,” said Councilman Bob Smith. “I look forward to Bakersfield being on the cutting edge of working to solve this problem.”
