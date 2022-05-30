Bakersfield honors, remembers those who 'gave the last full measure of devotion'

It may have been the largest crowd organizers have seen gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at Historic Union Cemetery.
Hundreds showed up Monday morning at the 150-year-old memorial park in east Bakersfield to remember and honor the men and women of the U.S. military who have given their lives in service to their country.
"This is a day on which we pay homage and give special recognition to the men and women who have died while serving in the United States armed forces," said guest speaker Isaac Sandifer Jr., a brigadier general with the Buffalo Soldiers.
It's crucial, Sandifer said, that Americans continue to set aside this day as a "solemn reminder of the sacrifices" servicemen and women have made, "not only for their generation, but for our generation and for generations to come."
Cemetery board trustee Michael Bowers served as master of ceremonies, guiding the event through such speakers as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. Other elected officials were there as well, including Rep. David Valadao and Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets performed the presentation of colors, while the Veterans Family Band and the West High School Band provided musical selections.
Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Augustin Moreno sang the national anthem in his sonorous baritone.
McCarthy praised Bakersfield and Kern County as a giving community, one that has been extraordinary in its support and gratitude for its military veterans. And he lauded veterans for their humility and honor.
"Ask any one of the veterans that has served," he said. "They'll tell you they are not the heroes. The heroes are the ones that can't hear our thank-you's. The heroes are the ones that can't see our standing ovations."
The day's keynote speaker, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Campbell, commands the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base and is director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force.
Campbell thanked everyone who spoke before him, but he saved his highest thanks for those who took time out of their holiday weekend to be there.
"My greatest thanks goes to the many Central Californians who joined us here today, to express their respects," he said. "Your ... support is sensational and comforting."
Campbell leads a team of more than 650 active-duty military personnel, government civilians and contractors in the flight test and evaluation of all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and international partners. He has logged 240 combat hours.
"I am a fighter pilot, and by informal tradition, I am all but obligated to begin my remarks like this: So, there I was last Wednesday strapped into what can be described as an air-breathing rocket. In this case, it was my squadron's flagship F-35."
Campbell was flying at 42,000 feet, at the speed of 1.3 mach — well above the speed of sound.
"On the ground, miles below, the pressure waves that had built on the leading edge of my jet fighter were crashing into windows, metal roofs and ear drums, creating the sound of a sonic boom," he told the crowd. "But the jet itself was quiet because I was outracing the very sound that was crashing into the ground.
"A half-hour before that, I had practiced basic fighter maneuvers," he said. "It's what would be described in the latest 'Top Gun' flick as 'dogfighting.' And in this case, I turned my jet so fast, that I felt nine times my body weight crushing down."
His story continued, with Campbell recognizing, probably not for the first time, that he has "the best job in the world."
But he's also well aware of the risks, and he's known highly skilled fighter pilots — colleagues and friends — who lost their lives to the very technology that thrills him to the core.
Then the fighter jock told the story of another friend who is fighting another sort of battle.
"Among my leadership corps is a young officer who was deployed three times to the Middle-East," he began. "His name I will not share.
"In Afghanistan, his patrol got caught in a small-arms firefight, in which his squad mate was killed," Campbell said. "Since then, he has faced an unfair and unbearable burden of responsibility.
"Worse still, he describes a deep feeling of isolation in a society that struggles to understand his experiences and his mental wounds. He attempted to take his own life three weeks ago.
"This young man survived, but not all have," he said. "It must serve as a reminder that our military members bear scars from experiencing the most terrifying events that we can imagine.
"Not all wartime and on-duty deaths come from engagement with the enemy. Today, we honor those who carried such burdens on our behalf, even those who ultimately succumbed to them."