In a category where less is better, it does not appear Bakersfield will top last year's 42 homicides, which marked the highest number of killings in the city in recent history.
As of Wednesday, a total of 28 homicides have occurred in the city, a rate of 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people, according to Bakersfield police.
Last year's homicide rate was tallied at 11.03 per 100,000, according to the BPD. 2016 saw 32 homicides, and a rate of 8.49 per 100,000 people.
This year's single most deadly incident occurred the evening of Sept. 12 when Javier Casarez went on a shooting rampage that ended with six dead, including himself, at multiple locations.
Casarez brought his ex-wife, Petra Maribel Bolanos de Casarez, 45, to a trucking company in southeast Bakersfield. He shot her and two of the company's employees, Manuel Contreras, 50 and Antonio Valdez, 50.
Casarez then drove to a house on Breckenridge Road and shot dead Laura Garcia, 31, and her father, Eliseo Garcia Cazares, before carjacking a vehicle. He shot himself after being confronted by a deputy at a business he pulled into on Edison Highway.
It appears bitter divorce proceedings were a motive in the killings.
Among other killings in Bakersfield this year, Ryan Lopez, 20, is accused of shooting dead his mother's boyfriend at a motel over the summer. Investigators believe Lopez's mother called him into her motel room to intervene in an argument she was having with Lazaro Gonzalez, the boyfriend.
Two Lamont men face murder charges in the shooting death of Brandon Ellington, 26in early February. It's alleged they shot him following an altercation at the casino in the 5600 block of South Union Avenue.
And in a fatal shooting in January, a wait for the bathroom at a south Bakersfield bar may have spurred an argument that led to the killing.
Police said in court documents cutting in line could be a motive in the shooting of 33-year-old Christopher Isaac Rodriguez at the Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill on Panama Lane. He went ahead of others waiting in line, according to documents, then argued with other men and later became involved in a fight in the bar's parking before he was shot dead.
Several witnesses identified Luis Pineda, 26, as the gunman.
Pineda's murder trial is set to begin in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.