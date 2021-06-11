Bakersfield Homeless Center receives grant for after-school program, job development

The Bakersfield Homeless Center received a $95,000 grant from Bank of America to boost two initiatives — to help fund the “Champ Camp” afterschool program for the next school year and to buy a new box van with a lift for the Job Development Program.
Champ Camp helps children and families experiencing homelessness with an afterschool program for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. During the past year, a homeless center news release said, the program became full-time to support distance learning, depleting the funds for it. The grant will allow the program to continue in the next school year.
“Bank of America has a long history of partnering with the Bakersfield Homeless Center. They have shown their unwavering dedication throughout the years with the many donation drives they hold for the women and children we serve," center CEO Louis Gill said in the news release.