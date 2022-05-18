Bakersfield Homeless Center opens satellite office for housing, job programs

The Bakersfield Homeless Center hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its new satellite office, which hosts the center's housing and job development programs.
The facility was partially funded by the city of Bakersfield through the Community Development Block Grant Program and Homeless Emergency Aid Program, according to a BHC news release.
The job development program employs current clients as well as other hard-to-hire members of the community and helps them build professional maturity.