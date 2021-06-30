Bakersfield Homeless Center adds 40 beds for homeless women

The Bakersfield Homeless Center has finished a 40-bed expansion for single women.
The center announced Wednesday that the expansion was funded by the city of Bakersfield through the Homeless, Housing Assistance and Prevention Program.
“Every day there are women and families who become homeless in our community. Homeless women living on the streets are particularly vulnerable to violence and exploitation,” Louis Gill, CEO of the center, said in a news release. “They need shelter and services that are geared towards their unique needs. Thanks to the city of Bakersfield, this 40-bed expansion enables us to provide secure shelter for more women experiencing homelessness, then our professional staff can help them with the compassion and resources they need to get back on her feet and into their own home.”
The center renovated the building that previously was home to its Job Development program; its new officers are to open later in the year.
According to the news release, the center now has a total of 110 beds for single women. It also has 134 beds in semi-private rooms for families.