Bakersfield hires South High School alumnus Rick Anthony as next Recreation and Parks director

The city of Bakersfield has hired Rick Anthony as the next Recreation and Parks director.
An alumnus of both Bakersfield College and South High School, Anthony has served as the director of Recreation and Parks for Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, Maryland for the past 10 years.
City Manager Christian Clegg said in a letter to Mayor Karen Goh and the City Council on Friday that Anthony “guided the large agency in both policy and operational practices and has ensured that the Department provides both active and passive recreation opportunities for the community of over 500,000 residents.”
Anthony has also provided parks-related services to municipalities in the private sector for many years, according to the letter.
“This diversity of experiences brings a unique perspective to this role with the City, and will help us address challenges and opportunities with creative ideas,” Clegg wrote.
Anthony is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a graduate of Lancaster Bible College. He is a certified Parks and Recreation executive through the National Recreation and Parks Association.