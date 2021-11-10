Bakersfield hires new public works director

The city of Bakersfield has hired a new public works director to replace Nick Fidler, who stepped down in May.
Gregg Strakaluse, who has spent the last 15 years as the city of Naples, Florida’s director of Streets and Stormwater Department, started his professional career in Kern County as an engineer in Kern County’s Public Works and Waste Management Department.
“I very much look forward to again serving the community that launched my career, reuniting with old friends and introducing my wife and four children to all the wonderful opportunities that Bakersfield has to offer,” Strakaluse said in a news release. “I can’t wait to join the terrific public works team that awaits me, and I’m thrilled to be part of the exciting projects and growth that the city is experiencing.”
Strakaluse has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Rhode Island and has earned a professional civil engineer’s license, the city said in the release. He is planning to start his new position in mid-January.
“I am excited to bring someone with such extensive public works experience to run this integral city department,” City Manager Christian Clegg said in the release. “Gregg’s expertise will be vital in not only keeping our largest department running smoothly, but also leading the department through forward looking modernizations that will meet the demands of our growing community.”
Assistant Public Works Director Stuart Patteson has served as the active director since late May.