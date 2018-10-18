bhs_first day (copy)

In this file photo, Bakersfield High School students mingle before the start of classes. 

 Felix Adamo / The Californian

A male student was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight that broke out at Bakersfield High School Thursday morning, according to Kern High School District officials. 

The KHSD Police Department is investigating.

“The Kern High School District does not condone violence of any kind, and the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken,” the district said in a statement.

The district has not yet determined what caused the stab wound.

As of noon, no arrests had been made.

(3) comments

JSmith
JSmith

Stabbings not standings
Spell check is violating my free speech rights.

Report Add Reply
JSmith
JSmith

Delores Huerta says it is the disciplinary system that causes these standings. Shame on the high school district office.

Report Add Reply
Farmgirl
Farmgirl

There is no discipline because of Delores Huerta. Shame on her.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.