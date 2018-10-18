A male student was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight that broke out at Bakersfield High School Thursday morning, according to Kern High School District officials.
The KHSD Police Department is investigating.
“The Kern High School District does not condone violence of any kind, and the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken,” the district said in a statement.
The district has not yet determined what caused the stab wound.
As of noon, no arrests had been made.
(3) comments
Stabbings not standings
Spell check is violating my free speech rights.
Delores Huerta says it is the disciplinary system that causes these standings. Shame on the high school district office.
There is no discipline because of Delores Huerta. Shame on her.
