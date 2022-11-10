 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter sentenced to 20 years, 4 months

A man who stalked the hallways of Bakersfield Heart Hospital with a gun after shooting his way inside was sentenced Thursday to 20 years, 4 months in prison. 

A Kern County jury convicted Brandon Clark in June of five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possessing firearms and ammunition for rampaging Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He was acquitted of two assault charges.

