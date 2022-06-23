Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter in 2017 incident convicted on five assault charges, acquitted of others

After shattering the glass doors of Bakersfield Heart Hospital, he pointed his gun at staff and patients while stalking the facility’s hallways.
On Thursday, a Kern County jury convicted Big Sur resident Brandon Clark, 48, on five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at a dwelling and possessing firearms and ammunition for rampaging Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He was acquitted of two assault charges.
“Crimes targeting sensitive areas, like hospitals, affect the community at large by eroding the relative safety that everyone should be allowed to enjoy,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “To open fire upon a busy and operating hospital and then terrorize the people inside is an act of unprovoked violence for which I offer no leniency.”
Clark approached the hospital's employee-only entrance and demanded to enter on Dec. 1, 2017. He threatened a security guard with a handgun, which prompted hospital staff to lock Clark out of the hospital and begin lockdown procedures for an active shooter, according to a news release from the DA’s office.
He then fired four times through glass employee doors and entered the hospital, the DA’s office said. Clark strode through hallways while pointing his gun at victims, the office added. At one point he confronted hospital CEO Michelle Oxford, according to The Californian's previous reporting.
Bakersfield Police Department officers eventually shot Clark in the parking lot and took him into custody.
Clark was inside the hospital for three minutes, but he did not fire additional shots inside the facility, the DA's news release stated.
BPD officers found more than 4,000 ammunition rounds at his residence, the DA’s office said. As a previously convicted felon, Clark legally could not possess firearms or ammunition, the release added.
Zimmer said in a statement her office would seek the maximum punishment permissible under the law. Sentencing is scheduled for July 21, when Clark faces up to 30 years in prison, the DA’s office said.