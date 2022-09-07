 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Heart cites pandemic in laying off 114

20190929-bc-buildings

Bakersfield Heart Hospital

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Bakersfield Heart Hospital gave layoff notices this week to 114 employees as part of an effort to "right-size" its operation after losing business and money during the pandemic.

Positions were cut in divisions throughout the organization such that no departments will have to close, thereby avoiding planning scenarios that had involved closing the hospital's emergency room.

