The Bakersfield Head Turners car club will host their 2nd Annual Toy Drive and Car Show on Sunday to help families in need at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and St. Francis Parish, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield College stadium lot, according to the release.
The public is invited to stop by and take a look at the modern muscle cars in the car show. Entry fee is an unwrapped toy or $20, according to the release.
The show will feature vendors, music and raffles, according to the release.
