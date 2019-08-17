Gun owner Harvey Friedley seemed a little disappointed as he looked around himself inside the large hall where the Bakersfield Gun Show was taking place Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Scores of customers strolled the aisles checking out hunting gear and accessories. But with half a dozen vendor tables left vacant, he couldn't help noticing the show wasn't as busy as it had been in years past.
"They used to be, man, (vendors) were almost stacked on top of each other," the 83-year-old Bakersfield resident said.
Why the change? Gun control laws, he said: People hesitate to buy firearms for fear the government will take them away.
It's a shame, he said, because most of the lawmakers writing the regulations have never gone hunting, never aimed at targets, never competed in a shooting competition.
"The problem is that people think guns are the problem," he said. But they're not, he said: "Guns don't pull their own trigger."
His was a popular view at the all-day show, which continues Sunday. But even within that general perspective were nuanced views about how to reduce the risk of mass shootings and the wisdom of certain measures such as a new state law requiring background checks on anyone looking to buy ammunition.
Several who agreed to share their opinions thought little of the new background checks, saying gun owners can easily get their friends to buy ammo for them.
But there was also a sense among some attendees that background checks can help keep guns out of the hands of felons and the mentally ill, and that 10-day "cooling off" periods may serve to stop people from making bad decisions in the heat of the moment.
On the other hand, a number of people at Saturday's gun show also said the vast majority of gun owners are highly responsible individuals who would never allow their firearms to harm an innocent person. For them, gun control remains an absurd notion that serves to push otherwise centrist political thinkers toward the party they deem more likely to defend the rights of gun owners.
Herman Metcalf, a 74-year-old Bakersfield resident, said he doesn't buy much ammunition because he tends to load his own. But he left with a small box of rounds for his son, who he said he been turned away after a background check.
His children and grandchildren know how to handle a firearm, he said, because he taught them — even his 10-year-old granddaughter, who he calls "my sniper" because she can hit a target at 150 yards with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
"If (a firearm) ever needs to be used, I'll know how. And so do my kids," he said.
Vendor Bruce Bufford, a 72-year-old Tehachapi resident, emphasized there is no gun-show "loophole" in California allowing people to walk away the same day with a new firearm. And although many gun owners stocked up on ammunition prior to the background-check law that took affect last month, he said, sales have been fairly slow since then.
Bufford suggested this weekend's show in Bakersfield was modestly attended because of larger shows taking place concurrently in Southern California and Nevada. He said he and his business partner, who mostly sell hunting gear and targets, would be lucky to sell three firearms all weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.