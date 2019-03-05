Local groups have begun an effort to post bond for as many people as possible housed inside a Bakersfield immigrant detention center, as a deadline to potentially close the facility nears.
Rapid Response Network of Kern and Building Healthy Communities South Kern hope to raise $319,000 to ensure that detainees inside the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility are not transferred away if the facility closes on March 19. The groups will hold a press conference pertaining to this effort on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility, located at 425 Golden State Avenue.
When detention facilities have closed in the past, advocates say detainees have been transferred to places as far away as Hawaii, which can disrupt the detainees’ access to legal counsel, as well as take them farther away from their family and friends.
“Here, they have a support network, they’ve built a community,” Rapid Response Network of Kern Co-Chair Rosa Lopez said of the detainees in Mesa Verde. “And all that will be gone if they’re transferred out of state.”
The groups involved in the fundraising effort have identified around 15 people that are eligible to be bonded out. The list was started Monday and is expected to grow.
Some detainees in Mesa Verde have already been granted a bond by a judge, but cannot afford to pay, so they remain at the facility.
By raising money, the local groups hope to pay off the bonds, which can range from $7,500 up to $20,000, and raise awareness about the situation inside Mesa Verde.
“It’s important to bring attention to this issue, and the fact that it is happening in our backyard,” said Ambar Tovar, an attorney with the United Farm Workers Foundation who is helping to organize the fundraiser. “If anything, if we are not even able to fundraise a thousand dollars, I think the biggest thing here is that we are hoping to educate the community about why this is needed.”
The U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement houses around 400 immigrants in Mesa Verde through an agreement with the city of McFarland, which contracts with the company Geo Group Inc. to run the facility.
However, McFarland terminated its agreement with ICE, known as an intergovernmental services agreement, in December, and that agreement is set to expire March 19.
The law appears to show that ICE can only house detainees in the facility as long as it holds an agreement with a municipality, but a recent law passed in California prevents municipalities from signing new agreements with federal agencies.
Both ICE and Geo have remained tight-lipped about what will happen after March 19, leading to confusion among immigrant advocates and the detainees themselves about what could happen to the detainees in the near future.
Mesa Verde houses approximately 300 men and 100 women. According to the California Attorney General’s Office, three quarters of the detainees are from Mexico, but others come from as far away as China and African countries such as Cameroon.
Although some detainees have been convicted of crimes and are in the process of being deported, others are recent arrivals who have requested asylum in the United States, and still others are residents of Kern County.
Lopez estimated a third of Mesa Verde’s population are local. She added the groups hoped to reach out to local employers who hired immigrants to contribute to the fundraiser.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a gofundme page associated with the fundraiser had raised $705.
The gofundme can be reached at gofundme.com/mesa-verde-bond-fund.
