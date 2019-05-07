Population growth in Bakersfield remained strong in 2018, despite the state experiencing the lowest growth rate in its history.
New statistics compiled by the California Department of Finance estimate that Bakersfield grew 1.1 percent over the last year, more than double the state’s rate of 0.47 percent.
The department estimated Bakersfield grew by 4,290 people, bringing its estimated population to 389,211 as of Jan. 1 of this year.
Over the past five years, the city has been estimated to have a steady growth rate of around 1 percent by the Department of Finance.
“We are a growth community, have been so for a long time, and will likely continue to be,” said City Manager Alan Tandy.
He added that lower housing costs, as well as the availability of land for expansion and pro-development policies contributed to growth rate.
“The city’s general plan is premised upon growth taking place,” he said. “We are pro-growth and development so we have maps and lots and development standards and development plans which are approved in advance and we advocate and try to facilitate new housing construction so that we do not get in a situation where there’s nothing available.”
Bakersfield remained the ninth largest city in the state following the updated population estimates, staying ahead of the 10th largest city, Anaheim, which had an estimated population of 359,339 and a 0.18 percent growth rate.
However, Bakersfield remained far behind the eighth largest city of Oakland, which has an estimated population of 432,897.
Throughout the entire state, Bakersfield had the seventh highest numeric change in population and the second highest percentage change in the top 10 cities.
Only Sacramento, with a percentage change of nearly 1.5 percent beat out Bakersfield for the top spot in the top 10.
Chico saw the largest numeric change in the state, adding over 19,000 people. The city benefited from the Camp Fire, which destroyed 90 percent of the housing in the nearby city of Paradise and displaced 83 percent of the population.
The majority of the residents of the burnt city moved to Chico and Oroville, the Department of Finance said.
In Kern County, Shafter experienced by far the greatest percentage increase over 2018, increasing by an estimated 832 people for a roughly 4.3 percent increase.
Arvin increased by nearly 2.8 percent while Wasco increased by around 2.3 percent, both adding several hundred people to their rolls.
All of Kern County increased by about 1.2 percent. An estimated 10,132 people arrived in Kern County over the course of 2018.
(2) comments
Yeah, but who are these people coming to Bakersfield? More doesn't necessarily been better.
I'm kinda new here and I am necessarily better :)
