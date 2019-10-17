Nobody ever said it would be easy, but after several months of furious hiring, the city of Bakersfield says it’s well on its way to meeting its staffing goals following the passage of the 1 percent sales tax increase last November.
With the goal of adding 143 new positions over the next year, 121 of which will be funded through the funds raised by the sales tax increase, the city hopes to fulfill the promise it made to voters that the sales tax measure will lead to a better quality of life for local residents.
That quality of life will come from more city employees attending to residents’ complaints, according to the city.
And with that in mind, the city needs more employees.
Returning the city to staffing levels not seen since 2009, the new hires are meant to allow Bakersfield to rapidly respond to complaints of homelessness, personally take reports from people who have just been burglarized and even upgrade the city’s Technology Services department.
But all the new activity has created extra stress for the city’s Human Resources department.
It’s a stress they say is the right kind of problem to have.
“It is definitely all hands on deck,” said Human Resources Manager Christi Tenter.
She has to help with bringing on the additional hundred-plus employees into the city of Bakersfield.
The hard part is finding new applicants, she said, but most of them are coming from Kern County, if not Bakersfield itself.
“Our employees, we have a requirement that they live within a certain radius of City Hall,” she said. “Even if they are coming from out of town, they become part of the town once they are here.”
In previous years, the city would hold new-hire orientations with less than 10 people. But recently, as many as 33 people have attended a blockbuster orientation.
About 90 of the positions funded through the city’s Public Safety/Vital Services Measure — the official title of the sales tax increase — have been brought onboard, and efforts have continued to get the remaining 30 into city uniforms.
Many of the new hires will be employed in the Bakersfield Police Department, including 30 new officers who are part of the department’s 100-officer expansion over three years.
The other public safety employees include crime analysts, animal control officers and a boost to its communications team. Mechanics, firefighters, code enforcement officers and economic development specialists are also part of the city’s hiring plan.
While the city is mostly through the difficult part of its hiring spree, more work remains to be done.
Tenter said she believed the city could stay on schedule.
“It is fast-paced, but it’s a lot of energy, positive energy,” she said. “Seeing the opportunity to add different resources and skill sets that come with the new hires is definitely an excitement for our team.”
Don’t waste our tax money on fire fighters pensions and overtime!
This great for the City, but what about the residents of Campus Park. Dead and dying streetscapes with no maintenance, parks neglected, poor response time by the BPD to this area, Street light out on major streets and our park. Have not seen a Code Control Officer in years. And the part that really hurts, have made many complaints to city staff, Ms Photo Op Mayor and our impotent faceless councilman, Freeman! Oh well in a few years we can become another Homemaker Park!
