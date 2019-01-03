Eddy Turney loves to race remote-control cars.
To him, it's more than a toy; it's a serious hobby and a sport of sorts. And others agree.
Turney, 56, of Bakersfield, founded a local RC racing group called Good Ol Boyz in September. In addition to the club, Turney also paid and built a dirt raceway at Stramler Park near the baseball complex.
Since September, RC enthusiasts have come together a couple times a month to practice and race. The group will also visit other raceways across the state to compete.
“We’re having a blast with it,” Turney said. “You just get out there and have so much fun.”
The group doesn’t use your typical electric RC vehicles, however. They use significantly larger 1/5-scale trucks and buggies that use gas-powered engines, similar to those used for weed-eaters.
Turney said this is the first group in Bakersfield to use the larger cars.
“You have full control of everything you do with it,” he said. “You can watch how your car is acting and make changes while you race much easier than a typical RC car. You can be a little more accurate with where you’re going because it’s a larger car and you can see it better.”
And if a mistake is made and the cars accidentally take a tumble? Turney said they are very durable and aren’t damaged that easily.
Turney has been racing RC cars for the past six years. After coming across racers from the Bakersfield area when he would travel to participate in competitions at other raceways, he decided there was enough local interest to warrant starting a group and raceway here.
Some businesses and organizations have also gotten involved in the group, such as O’Neill Brothers Racing out of Torrance in Los Angeles County.
“People come to me with their stock engines and I help soup up the cars and make them race-ready,” said Dan Silagy, president of operations for the company.
Silagy said he’s been friends with Turney for years. When he found out his friend wanted to start a RC group and build a raceway, he wanted to get involved.
“This is the best crew here in California,” he said. “With Ed spear-pointing everything and with the older community coming together with the newer community, you’re not going to find a better RC community around. We’re real family-oriented out here. We always look after each other.”
Turney said the positive, communal nature of the group is one of its strongest assets.
“Everybody’s attitude is great,” he said. “If someone breaks down, somebody around here is going to get that guy going again. These guys out here will give you the shirt off their backs. That’s just the kind of people they are. Everybody wants to help everybody out and help make everybody faster.”
While some members are just on their own, Turney said many people bring their family and make them part of the group. One of them is Jerry Chaney, who has brought his 10-year-old son with him for practices and races over the past month.
“It’s the best thing, being able to do this with my son. It gives us a chance to hang out,” he said. “If he wasn’t out here doing this, he would probably to be sitting at home playing video games. I would rather he be out here, where he can be active and learn stuff.”
Chaney said he has enjoyed racing with other members of the group. While he said it can sometimes get very competitive, everyone gets along well.
“Everybody gets really competitive, but not to the point where it sucks,” he said. “The people are really nice and everything is more laid back. It’s more about the fun of it.”
Turney said the fun factor and sense of community were his primary goals in starting the Good Ol’ Boyz group.
“We want everybody to come and have a great time,” he said. “I’m so blessed because I have an amazing blood family, I have an amazing church family and I have my RC family.”
Turney said the club has grown to 35 people. While most live in Bakersfield, some come from Fresno and San Francisco to participate in races.
“It’s amazing. I can’t believe how much its grown,” he said. “I think word of mouth has been a big factor.”
The club has made enough noise in the RC community in the past several months that it has been chosen to host the West Coast Nationals racing competition in October, which will bring people from across the country and even Canada to participate.
“I’m super excited. It makes us feel good,” Turney said. “It’s an honor to be able to have the race at our track. Without people coming out to support us, we wouldn’t be able to do (this). We’re very blessed.”
