Bakersfield gets nearly an inch of rain in 24 hours

Bakersfield received about nine-tenths of an inch of rain over a 24-hour period as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to weather officials, while the Tehachapi Mountains got about a half-foot of snow in the same timespan.
The same storm that hammered Northern California on Monday slowly moved through Kern County on Tuesday, although the rains had largely subsided by Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service forecast called for mostly clear skies today, although meteorologists also expect another, much smaller storm system could move in as early as Thursday, and drop another one-tenth of an inch of rain.
For travelers, the Grapevine remained open throughout Tuesday’s storm, while the westbound lanes of Highway 58 were closed around 4 p.m., due to a jackknifed big rig that stopped traffic from Highway 202 to exit 165, north of Mojave, according to Caltrans officials. California Highway Patrol officers and Caltrans officials were still working to clear the delays as of press time, while the eastbound lanes remained open.