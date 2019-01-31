Kern County is failing when it comes to tobacco control efforts, according to a new report.
The American Lung Association in California put out its State of Tobacco Control report this week, grading cities and counties on their policies and efforts regarding tobacco control and prevention. For Bakersfield and most of Kern County, the news isn’t good.
The association gave Bakersfield an overall F grade as well as an F grade in the three main categories: Smoke-free outdoor air, smoke-free housing and reducing sales of tobacco products.
Most Kern County communities earned D and F scores, with Taft and Arvin being the exceptions. Both earned C grades, according to the report.
Brynn Carrigan, the assistant director of the Kern County Public Health department, said she wasn’t surprised by the grades, as the county has been performing badly in the report for the past few years.
“I think that we could do better,” she said. "This demonstrates that we still have a lot of work to do in Kern County and incorporated cities on tobacco control, clearing environments of secondhand smoke.”
While Kern County’s grades aren’t great, they are actually better than most of the surrounding counties. King and Tulare communities got Fs across the board. Fresno County didn’t fare much better, with only two communities earning a higher grade than an F.
To see the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2Rqyv1h.
