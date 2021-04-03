Bakersfield gets $830K for pedestrian safety projects

The city of Bakersfield is receiving more than $830,000 in Highway Safety Improvement Program funds for two projects aimed at improving pedestrian safety, according to a city information memo.
One project, for $246,100, will install pedestrian flashing beacons at the crosswalk on Old Farm Road in front of Veterans Elementary School near Cherry Valley Avenue, and at the crosswalk on Mountain Vista Drive in front of Earl Warren Jr. High School near Mountain Snow Lane.
The other project, for $586,000, is to upgrade signal heads and mast arms for traffic signals at Beale Avenue and Monterey Street, and at Beale Avenue and Niles Street, the city memo said.