Bakersfield gang member sentenced for possessing firearm

Bakersfield resident Miguel Alberto Burgos, 28, was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.
On Jan. 18, 2021, an officer stopped Burgos for committing traffic infractions while driving in Bakersfield. Burgos stopped his car and started to run. During the chase, he discarded his Ruger LCP .380‑caliber handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, according to a news release.
Burgos cannot possess a firearm because he was convicted in 2013 of second-degree robbery. He is a longtime member of a criminal street gang, according to the news release.