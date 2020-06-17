Tommie Thomas, 37, of Bakersfield, was sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine in federal court in Fresno on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office announced.
Thomas was arrested Dec. 14, 2017, along with more than 30 other associates of the West Side Crips street gang on charges including burglary, illegal gun possession, drug sales and murder, according to a news release from Scott's office. In April 2019, Thomas, also known by “Tapp,” and other co-conspirators were charged with additional drug trafficking offenses.
Since the December 2017 arrests, all defendants in federal custody have either been convicted of or have pleaded guilty to charged offenses, the news release said.
