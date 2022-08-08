 Skip to main content
Bakersfield gang member get 7 years, 7 months for drug possession

A Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Louis Torres, aka “Youngster,” is a 37-year-old member of a criminal street gang who fled from officers during a July 23, 2021, traffic stop, according to court documents.

