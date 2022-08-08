Bakersfield gang member get 7 years, 7 months for drug possession

A Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Louis Torres, aka “Youngster,” is a 37-year-old member of a criminal street gang who fled from officers during a July 23, 2021, traffic stop, according to court documents.
“After Torres was arrested, police officers discovered that he possessed methamphetamine and heroin that he intended to distribute to others,” according to the news release.
At the time of his arrest, Torres was under active court supervision for a burglary conviction and had a suspended driver’s license. He also had more than 20 adult criminal convictions and in the last 15 years has violated the terms of his parole and court supervision approximately 22 times, according to the DOJ.