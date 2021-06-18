Bakersfield fireworks show to return

The city of Bakersfield’s Independence Day celebration will return.
In a news release Friday, the city announced the popular fireworks show would be held at The Park at River Walk at 9:15 p.m. July 4.
Sponsored by the Robert Grimm Family Foundation, the fireworks show is produced by Zambelli Fireworks, with music provided by 97.3 The Bull. Unlike previous years, there will be no live entertainment.
The event will also be livestreamed on 23ABC’s digital platforms, including turnto23.com, as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to follow state and county health guidelines.