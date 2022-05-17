Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation hosting fundraiser Friday

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Send a Kid to Camp luncheon on Friday at the Outback Steakhouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With a $25 donation, attendees will receive lunch with a beverage, salad, side and entree, including chicken and steak. The order also includes one serving of “Onion Petals” per table, with service provided by Bakersfield firefighters.
Proceeds from this event will send local burn survivors ages 5 to 16 to a special, weeklong, residential summer camp.
The camp provides fun games and activities and enables peer interaction, an important aspect of burn recovery.
Call 661-834-7850 to reserve your table. The lunch is also available to go, according to organizers.