The Bakersfield Fire Department sent six firefighters and two engines to help battle the Happy Camp Complex in Northern California this week, according to a city memo issued Friday.
That's in addition to three firefighters on an incident management team for the Smith River Complex.
"The Six Rivers National Forest saw approximately 150 lightning strikes Aug. 15, resulting in at least 27 confirmed fires. So far, there are 12 confirmed fires in the Gasquet Ranger District in Del Norte County," the memo said. "Local resources have focused on identifying the locations of the fires and triaging suppression efforts on those posing the highest risk to life and property."
Some 15,972 acres have burned in the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County, according to CalFire. The Smith River Complex South has burned more than 57,000 acres, while the Smith River Complex North has also burned more than 57,000 acres.