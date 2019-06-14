The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to calls of a gas leak Thursday at Hoffman Hospice.
A one-inch line was damaged outside the building on Buena Vista Road in southwest Bakersfield, BFD said.
About 35 people were inside the building, including patients, family and staff. Everyone inside the building was moved to a safer part of the building as a precautionary measure. SoCal Gas was on the scene and fixed the leak. Nobody was evacuated.
