The Bakersfield Fire Department has postponed all public events until further notice due to coronavirus and is issuing refunds in some cases, the department said Tuesday in a news release.
"We highly encourage citizens to heed the social distancing and sanitizing recommendations provided by our city, state, and national leadership in order to slow the spread of this virus," the news release said.
Tickets purchased for the annual fishing derby online have been refunded, BFD said, and those who purchased tickets in person can receive refunds where the tickets were purchased.
Tickets for the annual crab fest will be refunded within one week, the news release said.
BFD said it will continue to monitor this situation and determine the status of involvement in future public events accordingly.
