Bakersfield Fire, KCSO recover body from Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who went underwater Monday evening in the Kern River and failed to resurface, according to a KCSO news release.

KCSO deputies were contacted at around 7:37 p.m. Monday regarding a man in the river in need of assistance near the east end of Hart Park.

