Bakersfield Fire, KCSO recover body from Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who went underwater Monday evening in the Kern River and failed to resurface, according to a KCSO news release.
KCSO deputies were contacted at around 7:37 p.m. Monday regarding a man in the river in need of assistance near the east end of Hart Park.
Search and rescue personnel immediately deployed boats to where the man was last seen. The search for the subject was eventually suspended late Monday night for safety reasons due to darkness.
On Tuesday morning, the man’s body was found near the area of where he was reported missing. His identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.