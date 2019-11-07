The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society will sign documentation on Friday for the acceptance of the warehouse that will be the future home of the Bakersfield Firefighters Museum and Safety Center.
The acceptance ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the building's location, 1720 20th Street directly behind the Fox Theater. It will include a ribbon cutting and presentations by local dignitaries.
According to previous Californian reporting, the museum will house and display historical Bakersfield Fire Department artifacts and equipment. It will include a fire safety center, a 9/11 education center, offices of the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, a restaurant and event space.
