Bakersfield Fire Department starts fourth phase of accreditation process

The city of Bakersfield's Fire Department will start the fourth phase of the accreditation process through the Center for Public Safety Excellence on Monday.
According to a city memo issued Friday, BFD's governance, administration, planning, operations, physical resources, human resources, training and external relationships will be reviewed by the CPSE Technical Advisory Program.
BFD developed a Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover, a community-driven Strategic Plan and a Self-Assessment Manual, the memo said. Three technical advisers from CSPE will do a three-day inspection.