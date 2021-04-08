Bakersfield Fire Department seeks suspect in Olive Garden fire

The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a March 29 fire at Olive Garden.
The suspect, described by BFD investigators as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with short black hair, was seen leaving the area after setting fire to a dumpster, which caused major fire damage to the back of the restaurant, BFD said in a news release.
The suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a shirt and jacket and a blue Nike backpack.
BFD asks that anyone with information call 326-3691.