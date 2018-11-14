The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to reports of a residential building on fire at 1716 Forrest St. on Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m., according to a press release.
The incident was upgraded to a "second alarm," that included 11 fire units and a total of 26 firefighters, according to the release.
Upon arrival, BFD found two residential homes fully engulfed. One BFD firefighter suffered minor burns to his hand.
There were no occupants in the homes at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
