Bakersfield Fire Department recognizes 4 for off-duty act of bravery

It was the beach rescue that almost didn’t happen.
The firefighters assigned to the B shift at Fire Station 1 in central Bakersfield work together, and sometimes, they vacation together.
At least that was the plan during a recent trip to the Central Coast with their families in tow. Instead, four firefighters ended up working together while on vacation to help save a man from drowning.
“When they're on duty and assigned to a fire engine or a fire truck, they do have a duty to act and, in those cases, the department provides them with personal protective equipment like helmets and personal flotation devices,” Chief John Frando of the Bakersfield Fire Department said during his remarks Saturday at a ceremony to recognize an off-duty act of bravery by four of the station’s crew.
However, as he recognized their actions in their fire station at 2101 H St., Frando said it was not so much a sense of duty to act that compelled Bret Moffatt, Keith Chitwood, Kevin Hinkle and Larry Eichner to make their June 11 beach rescue in the Pismo Beach area.
“Instead, they had the courage to act,” Frando said. “They acted instinctively and without hesitation and without the safety equipment that is normally accessible to them while on duty, and they truly set their own safety aside for a stranger."
The firefighters were looking forward to a relaxing day away from where they usually respond to calls for service. A caravan that included the four was headed to a location about 10 minutes away from Pismo Beach when they received that fateful phone call.
“Actually, we were scheduled to go to Avila Beach,” said Capt. Larry Eichner. “And another guy that was with us, he's not here today, but he called and said, ‘Hey, don't come here. It's way too busy.’ And so we just said you know what, ‘we'll stay back.’”
It was a call that probably helped save a life.
Eichner said the moms and the dads in the group were taking turns watching the kids in the water, when a woman they didn’t know began waving frantically toward where a man was lying motionless on the water.
Through broken English, the Hispanic man was calling for his son, Eichner said, adding the boy appeared to be separated from his father and safely on the shore. The father found himself in trouble looking for his child, and had drifted into nearly 10-foot-deep water.
To hear them all tell it, even individually, each reverted into work mode and instincts took over.
“Everyone kind of did their own thing,” Chitwood said. “Every step that we needed to do, we didn’t have to talk about anything.”
His mother, Kelly Chitwood, who stood near the group proudly taking photos of the men while they received their commendation Saturday, was at the beach that day. She recalled seeing her son swim as fast as he could over to the man, as Hinkle grabbed a boogie board to help take the man back to shore. The four of them worked in unison.
The woman who had initially yelled for the firefighters' help collapsed in Chitwood’s arms sobbing as they watched the team of four work together, Kelly Chitwood said.
The identity of the man they pulled from the water remains unknown to the firefighters to this day, Eichner said. Once the man was safely ashore and revived, they stepped back to let local first responders take over.
And then, oddly enough, as quickly as work had restarted for the four, it was back to vacation time.
While the experience was a unique opportunity for the firefighters to demonstrate to their families what they do for a living, after they had all stepped away again, the group described the feeling as somewhat “anticlimactic.”
“We were kind of expecting people to come and be like, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Moffatt said, during a group interview after the presentation.
“Nobody came over and said anything,” he added as the four laughed.
Keith Chitwood said the four were just doing what anyone would have done in the same situation, but Kelly Chitwood had a different perspective.
As she held a woman who was scared for her husband's life and saw her own son try to save the unresponsive man — who was almost purple and in water too deep for either of them — and then to witness her son bring the man back to life, Chitwood said she was overcome with emotion.
“It’s just, as a mother, I know what my son does for a living. But when you see it, and know that he could not come back,” she said, referring to the life-and-death scenarios that face firefighters. “I was very proud.”