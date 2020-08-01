The Bakersfield Fire Department promoted five people to the captain rank during a brief ceremony Thursday, with limited attendance and face coverings required because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new captains are Codi Adams, Kris Cooper, Chad Burton, Aaron Dow and Brian Schramm, the city reported in its weekly information memo.
"The department’s chief staff is truly proud of their accomplishments and is expecting amazing things from them in their new positions," the memo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.