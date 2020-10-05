In a news release, the Bakersfield Fire Department offered tips on fire prevention, specifically as it relates to cooking and kitchen safety.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States.
Here are the tips provided by BFD:
-- Never leave food that’s cooking unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling food. If food has to be unattended, turn off the stove.
-- If simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain home while food is cooking and use a timer as a reminder to consistently monitor.
-- Be alert and avoid cooking after consuming medicine, drugs or alcohol that could make you drowsy.
-- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it’s completely cool.
-- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3-feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.