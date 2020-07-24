The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for the suspicion of arson of Williams Elementary School.
According to a BFD news release, the suspect was seen on the school’s property Thursday at around 5 p.m.
BFD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, with a shaved head and slender build. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a Nike sweatshirt, white shoes, and carrying a Costco white and blue bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Tip Hotline at 877-347-3847.
