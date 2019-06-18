An abandoned home in East Bakersfield caught on fire Tuesday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Bliss Street just after 6:00 a.m. Nobody was in the home, and BFD suspected squatters may have accidentally set the home on fire.
BFD reported no injuries.
The fire was contained and put out within minutes. The fire left structures behind the home burned.
